Learning Snacks: Tuning Into a New Season of Reflection: Fall Holidays and Podcasts

FOR KIDS: GET COZY AND LISTEN!

Listening to podcasts is a great way to learn something new or listen to a story without looking at a screen. Get cozy and check out podcasts by your favorite PBS Kids characters, including Arthur , Lyla in the Loop , Molly of Denali , Work it Out Wombats , and more! Or learn about different career paths with Jamming on the Job .

All podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

FOR PARENTS: AT HOME RENEWAL AND REFLECTION

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are two of the most important Jewish holidays, celebrating the new year, forgiveness, and setting positive goals for the year to come. Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with these picture books and learn about Yom Kippur by watching this episode of Arthur as a family. And remember to continue your reflection by taking a nature walk to enjoy the start of fall!