Learning Snacks: What's the Buzz? Bugs that Rule the World

This week, Learning Snacks is exploring all things bug! From buzzing bees to wiggly worms, the four-part global investigation series from PBS, Bugs that Rule the World, dives into insect declines, exploring their diversity and the critical roles they play on the planet. Scientists reveal the beauty of bugs, from pollinators, to insect assassins, to the tiny clean-up crews that purify the planet. Check out some videos from the series here!
FOR KIDS: BECOME A BUG EXPERT!
Whether you are a bug fan or prefer to admire from afar, you will love this Curious George Bug Catcher game to practice counting, colors and comparing! Or get curious with Elinor Wonders Why in this video about insects.

FOR PARENTS: FACING BUG FEARS FOR FUN!
Many children (and adults!) feel uneasy around bugs, but facing that fear can be a powerful opportunity to build curiosity and confidence. Modeling calm, curious reactions to insects can help children understand that bugs are worth observing instead of avoiding. This encouragement teaches children to ask questions and have a deeper respect for nature.

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS FOR BUSY BEES
Learning about bugs can give us the creepy-crawlies, but it also makes learning exciting! Insect insights support observation and inquiry skills, animal science skills and can even be integrated into other subjects. Check out the lessons below for activities for critters of all ages:

    PBS Kids Summer of Adventure

    Explore and play all summer long with a variety of free resources from PBS KIDS. Spark curiosity and creativity with hands-on activities and games supporting literacy, math, science, and fun.

    Learn More


