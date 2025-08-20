Learning Snacks: Wonderful Water! Water Conservation and Safety Tips with Daniel Tiger
FOR KIDS: SAVING WATER CAN BE FUN!
Water can be lots of fun! You can splash in puddles, run through sprinklers, or take a dip in the pool! Did you know that learning to conserve water can be fun, too? Come up with a family water conservation plan challenge to see who can save the most water!
FOR PARENTS: WATER SAFETY WITH DANIEL TIGER
What’s more perfect on a summer day than a trip to the beach or pool? Teaching children about water safety helps kids feel more confident in the water and lessens the risks of water-related incidents. Sing along with Daniel Tiger and check out these tips for practicing water safety at every age.
FOR EDUCATORS: WATER CONSERVATION EDUCATION
You may have heard students ask the question, “What is water?” Exploring different states of water and the water cycle is a great way to introduce students to the ideas surrounding water conservation. Make water conservation a classroom competition by getting families involved in the race to save water!
