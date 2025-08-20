Learning Snacks: Wonderful Water! Water Conservation and Safety Tips with Daniel Tiger

FOR KIDS: SAVING WATER CAN BE FUN!

Water can be lots of fun ! You can splash in puddles, run through sprinklers, or take a dip in the pool! Did you know that learning to conserve water can be fun, too? Come up with a family water conservation plan challenge to see who can save the most water!

FOR PARENTS: WATER SAFETY WITH DANIEL TIGER

What’s more perfect on a summer day than a trip to the beach or pool ? Teaching children about water safety helps kids feel more confident in the water and lessens the risks of water-related incidents. Sing along with Daniel Tiger and check out these tips for practicing water safety at every age .