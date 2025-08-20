© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Wonderful Water! Water Conservation and Safety Tips with Daniel Tiger

Water is one of our most precious resources—and it’s something we all share responsibility for protecting. To celebrate World Water Week, we are exploring simple ways we can save water and helpful reminders about water safety with everyone’s favorite neighbor, Daniel Tiger!
Learning Snacks: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? Daniel Tiger and Donkey Hodie Crossover Special!
FOR KIDS: SAVING WATER CAN BE FUN!
Water can be lots of fun! You can splash in puddles, run through sprinklers, or take a dip in the pool! Did you know that learning to conserve water can be fun, too? Come up with a family water conservation plan challenge to see who can save the most water!

FOR PARENTS: WATER SAFETY WITH DANIEL TIGER
What’s more perfect on a summer day than a trip to the beach or pool? Teaching children about water safety helps kids feel more confident in the water and lessens the risks of water-related incidents. Sing along with Daniel Tiger and check out these tips for practicing water safety at every age.

FOR EDUCATORS: WATER CONSERVATION EDUCATION
You may have heard students ask the question, “What is water?” Exploring different states of water and the water cycle is a great way to introduce students to the ideas surrounding water conservation. Make water conservation a classroom competition by getting families involved in the race to save water!

