Meet Curio

Connecticut Public is piloting an audience support chatbot to help answer frequently asked questions about programming, PBS Passport, and membership services. This tool is built on a limited, verified knowledge base and is designed solely to improve support access and response times.



The chatbot does not generate any news or editorial content and is not connected to any AI system that influences Connecticut Public journalism. We’ve put strong safeguards in place to ensure privacy, accuracy, and transparency, and we continue to monitor and refine the tool based on audience feedback.



As a public media organization, we are committed to thoughtful, ethical use of emerging technologies—and to keeping public trust at the center of everything we do.