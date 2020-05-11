© 2021 Connecticut Public

News
Mental Health

LISTEN: Yale Expert On Coping With Stress In A Pandemic

Connecticut Public Radio | By Diane Orson
Published May 11, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT
Dr. Steven Marans
Courtesy: Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Steven Marans
Courtesy: Yale School of Medicine

The coronavirus has swiftly led to dramatic changes in our daily lives. And that, in turn, has meant new levels of stress for many people.

Unlike other singular traumatic events, the pandemic is ongoing. And as Connecticut begins to reopen its economy, people will have to find ways to continually adapt to unpredictable and changing conditions.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Diane Orson reached out to Dr. Steven Marans, a professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the Childhood Violent Trauma Center at the Yale Child Study Center. She asked about ways to cope when a threat is long-lasting.

Hear the interview below:
 

Read the document, "Understanding & Coping with Reactions in a Pandemic."

Diane Orson
Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. For years, hers was the first voice many Connecticut residents heard each day as the local host of Morning Edition. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now.
See stories by Diane Orson
