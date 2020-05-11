LISTEN: Yale Expert On Coping With Stress In A Pandemic

The coronavirus has swiftly led to dramatic changes in our daily lives. And that, in turn, has meant new levels of stress for many people.

Unlike other singular traumatic events, the pandemic is ongoing. And as Connecticut begins to reopen its economy, people will have to find ways to continually adapt to unpredictable and changing conditions.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Diane Orson reached out to Dr. Steven Marans, a professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the Childhood Violent Trauma Center at the Yale Child Study Center. She asked about ways to cope when a threat is long-lasting.

Hear the interview below:



Read the document, "Understanding & Coping with Reactions in a Pandemic."