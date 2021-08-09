© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

LISTEN: Labor Attorney Explains Employer Vaccine Mandates

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
A Hartford HealthCare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public

It’s becoming increasingly clear that many organizations REALLY want their employees to get a covid vaccine. Among the work places this dynamic is playing out in are many of our state’s institutions of higher learning: UConn and the state’s university system among them. Reports are they’re considering mandating all faculty and staff get COVID-19 vaccination shots. Joining "All Things Considered" to talk about legal issues surrounding such a mandate is Abby Warren of the law firm of Robinson and Cole.

