LISTEN: Labor Attorney Explains Employer Vaccine Mandates

It’s becoming increasingly clear that many organizations REALLY want their employees to get a covid vaccine. Among the work places this dynamic is playing out in are many of our state’s institutions of higher learning: UConn and the state’s university system among them. Reports are they’re considering mandating all faculty and staff get COVID-19 vaccination shots. Joining "All Things Considered" to talk about legal issues surrounding such a mandate is Abby Warren of the law firm of Robinson and Cole.