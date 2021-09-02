CT A-G Tong Says Judge's Ruling Wont End His Fight To Punish The Sacklers

Yale grad Robert Drain, in his capacity as a Bankruptcy Judge with the Southern District of New York, has approved a bankruptcy settlement plan for Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma.

The plan permanently shields the Stamford-based company's owners, the Sackler family, from any further lawsuits stemming from their role in creating America's opioid crisis.

Judge Drain's decision also absolves the Sacklers from having to admit any wrong doing.

The Sacklers will still have to pay $4.3 billion dollars over 10 years to states for use on programs that help people recover from addiction.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has been a vocal opponent of this deal.

He joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how, and how long, he'll continue his fight to punish the Sackler family more harshly.