Uconn launches new Master's program in Financial Technology this spring semester

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lori Mack and Jeni Ahrens
Published January 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST
financial graph and technology element
monsitj/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
financial graph and technology element Financial Investment .

You may have never heard of it, but you likely use it every day, possibly every hour of every day, FinTech. Financial technology is what makes our modern lives possible and it is an industry in growing need of an educated and skilled workforce, so Uconn’s School of Business launched a new Master’s program this Spring Semester to answer that demand. The Academic Director of the program, John Wilson joined me on Morning Edition to talk about it.

education economy
Lori Mack and Jeni Ahrens
