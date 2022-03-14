Wallingford nursing home residents ordered moved due to safety problems

The state Department of Public Health announced Monday that it is pulling almost a hundred patients out of a nursing home in Wallingford.

State officials said in a release they no longer have confidence that the facility can keep the 94 residents safe.

The Department of Public Health said problems at the Quinnipiac Valley Center were serious enough to threaten the health of the people being cared for there.

An investigation began last month.

A temporary manager subsequently appointed to run the home found numerous, repeated medication errors. Patients were sometimes not getting their medications on time or accurately. Staff were not trained.

Infection control was also a problem at the nursing home. According to DPH, that could allow illnesses to more quickly spread among residents and staff.

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully," State Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. "Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable.”

The residents will be moved to other nursing homes.

Quinnipiac Valley Center is owned by the Genesis HealthCare.

The company said in a statement that it is committed to the safety of its patients and residents and it is cooperating with their discharge.

