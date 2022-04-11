© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Conn. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for coronavirus

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jeff Cohen
Published April 11, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
State of the State
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Lieutenant governor Susan Bysiewicz speaks before Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut February 09, 2022.

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, it was Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

A spokesman for Bysiewicz said in a statement Monday morning that the lieutenant governor tested positive after a regularly scheduled rapid self- test Sunday. She took a PCR test Monday morning and is awaiting the results.

The office says it will do contact tracing to inform Bysiewicz’s close contacts of her positive test. And, while Bysiewicz is feeling well, she’ll isolate at home for the next five days. She was scheduled to get her second booster shot later this week.

