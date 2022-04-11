Conn. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for coronavirus

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, it was Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

A spokesman for Bysiewicz said in a statement Monday morning that the lieutenant governor tested positive after a regularly scheduled rapid self- test Sunday. She took a PCR test Monday morning and is awaiting the results.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the vaccine and booster shot, I’m asymptomatic and feel well.



Throughout the coming week, I will follow CDC guidance and isolate by working from home.



If you aren’t vaccinated or boosted yet, please go get your shot today! — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) April 11, 2022

The office says it will do contact tracing to inform Bysiewicz’s close contacts of her positive test. And, while Bysiewicz is feeling well, she’ll isolate at home for the next five days. She was scheduled to get her second booster shot later this week.