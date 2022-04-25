© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut mother and daughter sentenced for actions on January 6, 2021

By The Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
Capitol January 6
Blink O'fanaye
/
Creative Commons
The United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021

A Connecticut woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection has been sentenced to five weekends in jail, 60 days of home confinement and a $2,500 fine, while her daughter will serve 90 days of home confinement. Jean Lavin and her 20-year-old daughter, Carla Krzywicki, were sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Washington. Both pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The Canterbury, Connecticut, residents also will serve three years of probation and pay restitution of $500 to help pay for damage done to the Capitol during the riot.

