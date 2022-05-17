News In Photos: Across Connecticut, abortion rights supporters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies Connecticut Public Radio Published May 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicAfter an hour-long rally outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, several hundred Reproductive Rights Advocates blocked Capitol Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Connecticut protesters joined thousands across the country for a weekend of rallies in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public “I am pregnant right now and let me tell you, this is not easy," said Shanique Reid, who spoke during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally at the Connecticut State Capitol. "It is hot; my back hurts; my ankles are swollen. But I got to decide that I wanted to keep this pregnancy. But for anyone who doesn't want to keep a pregnancy, that is OK. We are here to make sure that everyone has the autonomy and the accessibility to go to an abortion provider.” Greg Miller / Connecticut PublicYoung protesters gathered at a Bans Off Our Bodies march for abortion rights in front of the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District Courthouse on May 15. Speakers included community leaders as well as organizers from Stamford-based feminist activist group Pink Wave Action, along with Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Women’s March, Ultraviolet and MoveOn. The protest was in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicSpeaking about her personal experience sexual assaults and abortion, Rachel Pawelczyk (center) was supported by Colleen Bakery (left) and Liz Ferrari during a Bans Off Our Bodies rally May 15 in Hartford at the Connecticut State Capitol. "We grow and change and heal at the speed of authenticity," Pawelczyk said. "And every thread weaves the cloth. Every effort, every march every moment." Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public"We're not barefoot and pregnant anymore,” said Colleen Bakery, in front of hundreds gathered May 15 for a Bans Off Our Bodies Rally. “No matter what your choice it's your choice, your reason. If you can decide to never have an abortion in your life then that's okay, that's your choice. But you can't take that choice from me.” Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicA car drove up on the sidewalk in front of the Connecticut Supreme Court to go around Bans Off Our Bodies protesters who blocked Capitol Avenue in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicBans Off Our Bodies protesters blocked traffic on Capitol Avenue between the State Capitol and Supreme Court May 15 in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicPolice move in to control traffic after Bans Off Our Bodies protesters blocked Capitol Avenue between the State Capitol and Supreme Court May 15, in the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Mark Mirko / Connecticut PublicBans Off Our Bodies protesters marched on Capitol Avenue between the State Capitol and Supreme Court May 15. Greg Miller / Connecticut PublicA protester holds up a sign at "Bans Off Our Bodies," a march for abortion rights in front of the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District Courthouse on May 15.