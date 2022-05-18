Millions slated for cleaning Connecticut's contaminated sites

The federal government said this week it will invest nearly $7 million to clean up and redevelop contaminated properties across the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the money will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and be used for brownfield remediation.

Brownfields are contaminated properties – often found in underserved communities – where redevelopment can be costly and complicated.

The EPA said the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments will get nearly $4 million to help clean up these sites.

New London, New Haven, Stratford, Vernon, Waterbury and West Haven will also get money to help clean up everything from a school to an old button factory.

The EPA said in a statement that “projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals.”

“Brownfield remediation is vital to the economic development, environmental safety, and public health of our community,” said U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District), in a statement.

“I am thrilled that over $4 million dollars will go to Waterbury and surrounding communities for the assessment and redevelopment of brownfield sites,” Hayes said. “This funding will bring a cleaner, healthier environment and increased economic opportunity for areas that have faced obstacles to growth.”