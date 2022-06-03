© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Infowars agrees to end bankruptcy after Sandy Hook deal

By The Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Radio talk show host Alex Jones speaks during a rally in support of Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18.
Radio talk show host Alex Jones speaks during a rally in support of Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18.

Alex Jones' Infowars and two other companies overseen by the conspiracy theorist have agreed to end their bankruptcy protection case in Texas. That's according to court documents filed Wednesday and Thursday. The deal comes after the companies reached agreement with families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who are suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax. The Sandy Hook families previously agreed to drop the three companies from their defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut. Those lawsuits will continue against Jones himself and his largest money-making company, Free Speech Systems. Jones lost the lawsuits and trials are pending in both states on how much he should pay the families.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
