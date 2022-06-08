A Trumbull consultant says minority and women firm contracts may be just "passing through"
A new study estimates that 28 percent of corporate and federal spending nationwide meant for minority and women-owned businesses is actually going to companies fronting for white-male owned firms.
BJM Solutions of Trumbull used data compiled by surveying hundreds of major American organizations to reach the report's findings.
BJM Co-founder Dr. Fred McKinney explains how what he calls "pass through" companies work.