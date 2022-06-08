© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

A Trumbull consultant says minority and women firm contracts may be just "passing through"

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published June 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Cannabis Equity Manifesto
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Fred McKinney, founder of BJM solutions, an economic advisory firm based in Trumbull, speaks at a press conference announcing the creation of the Alliance for Cannabis Equity (ACE), which aims to be a resource for Black and Brown entrepreneurs in the field of cannabis around Connecticut. “If we’re serious about social equity in this industry, we gotta work at. It just doesn’t happen, just because you say it, he said. ACE released a manifesto that will provide BIPOC entrepreneurs a reliable source of information through a document and website they made to answer questions about the new recreational cannabis industry in Connecticut.

A new study estimates that 28 percent of corporate and federal spending nationwide meant for minority and women-owned businesses is actually going to companies fronting for white-male owned firms.

BJM Solutions of Trumbull used data compiled by surveying hundreds of major American organizations to reach the report's findings.

BJM Co-founder Dr. Fred McKinney explains how what he calls "pass through" companies work.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public's host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program.
