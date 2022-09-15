© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

‘Finally resolved’: UConn settles with ex-basketball coach Ollie for additional $4 million

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT

The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie $3.9 million for damage to his reputation, and for his attorney's fees. Ollie sued his former employer after he was fired in March 2018 over alleged recruiting violations, and a losing season.

UConn said in a statement issued Thursday that the settlement would avoid “costly and protracted litigation.”

The school has already paid Ollie $11 million. Back in January, an arbitrator ruled that the university needed to pay off that amount, which was remaining on his contract when he was let go, because his firing violated a union agreement.

Ollie said he was pleased the matter is now fully resolved.

“I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a joint statement with the University. “My time at UConn as a student athlete and coach is something I will always cherish.”

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
