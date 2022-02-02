© 2022 Connecticut Public

UConn pays Ollie $11.1 million awarded by arbitrator

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut says it has complied with a recent arbitration ruling and has paid former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11.1 million.

The payment was ordered last month and represents what Ollie would have been due under the remainder of his contract had the school not chosen to fire him in March 2018. The school cited numerous NCAA violations in his program.

Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled that Ollie had been fired improperly. The school says it disagrees with the ruling but believes it is in the best interest of the program to move forward.

