Connecticut children five and up eligible for new COVID-19 booster while just half are vaccinated

The state’s top public health official is advising parents to get their elementary-age kids the COVID-19 bivalent booster which was recently approved for children as young as five .

“As we're going into this winter season, I'm very hopeful that those parents that came out to get their children vaccinated will get their children this booster as well,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. “The most recent variants [BA.5 subvariant] that are circulating, will be covered by this newer booster shot.”

Juthani is on a mission to not just get the state’s youngest boosted, but vaccinated as well. Just 51% of children between the ages of 5 and 9 received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, according to data reported to the CT WiZ immunization information system as of October 11.

“I haven’t given up on getting more children, their primary series,” she said. “Within two months of that, they would be eligible to get this new booster as well.”

According to the DPH, there is no shortage in supply, but residents may not be able to find availability on the weekends they walk-in to some pharmacies.

“But, usually if you go within a five-mile radius of a given pharmacy, you can find other pharmacies that have appointments,” Juthani said.

She said parents on the fence, if worried about myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle, should know that the COVID-19 infection also can cause myocarditis. They should think about “how the benefits of vaccination may be better than the harms from the disease itself.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says, “The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.”