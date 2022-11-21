AAA urges New England travelers to be patient and flexible during Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving continues to be one of the busiest holidays for New England travel. AAA Northeast said Monday that about 2 million travelers will be on the road across New England.

“Look for a lot of congestion on the roadways, especially in the major metro corridors like New York, Boston,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast’s spokeswoman. “A lot of times people leave on the morning of Thanksgiving for a short jaunt to go to granny’s for pumpkin pie, it’s a judgment call.”

Mayko said to avoid traveling during the peak 4 pm to 8 pm periods on Nov. 25, 26, and 27. Instead, head out during the early morning hours on Nov. 23 or before 11 am on Thanksgiving Day.

AAA’s annual holiday forecasts predicts this year’s travel numbers represent 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Mayko said most will travel by car and encourages people to make sure their vehicles are in top shape.

“Preventative maintenance is the key,” she said. “You should have had your car in top operating condition, at least check your battery, check your oil, change all this stuff before you head out on a long trip.” The last thing you want to see on the road is us, is triple AAA!”

About 55 million people will be traveling across the nation this week, which is a 1.5% increase over last year, according to AAA Northeast. The Nov. 23 to 27 travel period will see the third highest volume of travelers since AAA started tracking holiday numbers in 2000. Only 2005 and 2019 were busier years.

“Travel by transportation modes, other than car or plane, [are] seeing large increases because travel restrictions have been relaxed and people are more comfortable taking public transportation," said Mayko. “It’s no surprise, travel by trains, buses and cruises are returning in a big way this year.”

Connecticut State Troopers are also reminding travelers that there will be many more cars on state roads in the upcoming week. State Police are ramping up additional patrol personnel starting Wednesday focusing on aggressive, unsafe and drunk drivers.

In a statement, Col. Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the State Police, asked all drivers to follow traffic laws.

“Please be our extra set of eyes on the highways and call 911 if you spot an emergency,” Mellekas said. “During this very busy long holiday weekend, please take the time to arrive at your destination safely. Check traffic and weather reports before you leave home and be patient as the roads will be filled with other drivers.”

State troopers are also encouraging people who are flying to double check flight times to avoid waiting around Bradley International Airport terminals. The active pick up and drop off of passengers is permitted at curbside in front of the terminals, but waiting is not allowed and leaving a vehicle unattended is prohibited and may result in a fine.