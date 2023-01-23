New Haven mayor says this weekend's Yale-China Lunarfest will have enhanced security

Like other cities across America, New Haven will further secure Lunar New Year celebrations, in the wake of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said Monday there will be increased police patrols at this weekend’s Yale-China Lunarfest celebration, which bills itself as the largest Lunar New Year festival in the state and will be held fully in person for the first time since 2020.

"We want to make absolutely sure that the Yale-China Lunarfest will be conducted safely and that it’s welcoming and open to everyone," Elicker said.

Elicker said the city’s in contact with the FBI to keep an eye out for potential threats. NPR reports that New York City and San Francisco, among others, are also ramping up law enforcement of festivities after at least 11 people died following the shooting on Lunar New Year’s eve.

Na Re Kim is associate director of the Asian and Asian-American Studies Institute at the University of Connecticut. She said she will help her students process the shooting, but stressed the takeaway from the tragedy in Monterey Park shouldn’t simply be the race of the shooter or the race of the victims.

"I do think it is important to think about race, but more intersectionally with the history of gun violence, history of masculinity," she said. "The fact that he’s an immigrant — various different things that is going on there — to get a full picture of what happened."

Kim said she’ll talk to her students about the shooting. To help them more fully grasp it, she said she’ll work to relate the shooting to other incidents of gun violence in America, not just ones impacting the Asian-American community.

Officials at the state capitol said they plan to hold a vigil Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m., in the State Capitol Atrium for victims of the shooting in California.

"This vigil and availability period will address this senseless act of violence ... during a time of joy for the Asian-American community during the Lunar New Year celebrations; those gathered will celebrate the lives of those harmed and work toward finding solutions for acts of violence like this," officials said.

The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community as they probed the past of the 72-year-old suspect Monday and his relationship to the club. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contibuted to this report.