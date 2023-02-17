© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Snow is scarce. But people are flocking to CT's ski slopes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Emily Caminiti
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
_JA20323.jpg
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Mount Southington reports that skier visits have almost doubled within the last few years. This season, they were able to be 100% open the earliest they’ve ever been - December 28th.

While you’d think the warmer winter is doing damage to ski resorts, “business is good- we’re seeing all time highs of participation numbers,” says Mount Southington General Manager Jay Dougherty in Connecticut.

Dougherty says that people’s desire to get out of the house and find activities for the winter has increased tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mount Southington’s numbers have almost doubled in skier visits within the last few years. This season, they were able to be 100% open the earliest they’ve ever been - December 28th.

Dougherty says here in Southern New England, the warm weather is always a challenge and they’ve built their snow-making process around that. He says while yes, the snow-making opportunities have been far and few between, they’ve been able to maximize the amount of snow they put down in a shorter amount of time. One challenge the warmer weather has had on Mount Southington is the electric bill. “Electric costs and water purchase have increased with the amount of snow that’s been melting,” Dougherty said.

Machine made snow is denser than natural snow and is more durable for the warmer conditions so they don’t typically have to run machines 24/7.

“Yes, it’s a warmer than average winter, but that’s why we never rely on natural snow,” Dougherty said.

He says a lot of the northern areas are used to relying on natural snow, but Southern Connecticut ski businesses have never relied on natural snow.

“For us, it’s constantly rebuilding - make snow, push snow,” he said.

This trend of higher skiing demand and attendance is one that seems to be across the region according to Adrienne Isaac, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Ski Areas Association. She echoed that despite the challenges of the weather in the Northeast, there’s been a really high demand from skiers and riders, and they’ve been able to keep up.

“When you couple that demand along with operational knowledge and millions of dollars in capital investment in your operation, you can have a more successful season, even despite those weather challenges,” Isaac said.

News
Emily Caminiti
Emily Caminiti is working with the Connecticut Public newsroom in fall 2022.
See stories by Emily Caminiti

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate