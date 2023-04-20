Cannabis enthusiasts celebrate first 4/20 since CT legalized recreational sales

Marijuana enthusiasts gathered on the state Capitol lawn in Hartford Thursday to celebrate the first 4/20 since recreational sales were made legal in Connecticut.

People at the rally said despite the legalization victory , there’s still more work to be done in the General Assembly.

“Free our people. All people serving time or facing charges for non-violent cannabis offenses, regardless of intent or quantity, should be freed now. We cannot wait any longer,” said Christina Capitan, an East Windsor resident and leader of the advocacy group CT CannaWarriors, who wants more past marijuana-related convictions vacated in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont announced last December that nearly 44,000 low-level cannabis-related criminal records would be fully or partially erased as part of a new “clean slate” law that coincided with the beginning of legal, adult-use recreational cannabis sales.

While recreational sales became legal in January, cannabis use for those 21 and older was legalized in Connecticut in 2021.

“It feels so great now to look back on this and remember all the times when four people in one car would go to jail for one joint in the car,” said Terry Hopper, a medical marijuana patient from Hamden. “It’s just absurd. … When there’s problems like homelessness, and there’s problems like gun violence. There’s so many things that we could be working on.”

The 4/20 rally drew several dozen people to the Capitol lawn, many flying flags with marijuana leaves and lighting up bongs and joints.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public "Free our people, and let our people grow" said Christina Capitan (right) of CT CannaWarriors. The group gathered at the capital building to call for additional legal reform around cannabis, including retroactive sentence modifications for non-violent cannabis offenders incarcerated by the state and greater freedom for home growers.

Erin Doolittle, a therapist and medical marijuana patient from Manchester, was among those who showed up.

“This is my absolute favorite place to smoke a joint, is the beautiful lawn of our gorgeous Capitol. It feels definitely surreal,” Doolittle said. “I grew up in the ‘90s, I’m a ‘90s kid, so prohibition was heavy back then. I definitely was not OK with cannabis. I definitely was very judgmental. I held and believed those stigmas I had been taught. And the thing that changed for me was becoming a medical patient and then I had to apologize to a lot of people and say, ‘I’m really sorry. I didn’t know.’”

The Capitol event was one of several planned around Connecticut to mark the day, including an 4/20 pizza-eating contest at Zephyr’s Street Pizza in West Hartford and the third annual 4/20 After Work Cookout at Heaven Skate Park in Hartford.

“I’ve always wondered, like: What’s the difference between having a joint at the end of your day and having a glass of wine?” Alexy Patterson asked as he smoked a joint and skateboarded at the Capitol.

“I don’t know why there has to be that whole stigma about it.”