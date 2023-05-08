© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut lawmaker could see drunken driving charge erased

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT
Comey_HS.jpg
Provided Photograph
/
Connecticut House Democrats
State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) could see her drunken driving charge erased from her record in a year if she completes a probation program that includes alcohol education or substance abuse treatment.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut lawmaker arrested after a crash near the state Capitol could see her drunken driving charge erased from her record in a year if she completes a probation program that includes alcohol education or substance abuse treatment.

Rep. Robin Comey, a Branford Democrat, appeared Friday in Hartford Superior Court, where a judge approved her application for the state's impaired driving intervention program.

Comey's lawyer, Charles Tiernan III, said Comey regrets her actions and is thankful no one was hurt. He said she received alcohol treatment at an in-patient program.

Hartford police said Comey's blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit for driving on March 16 when she crashed her car on Capitol Avenue after leaving a restaurant. Surveillance video shows her car striking a parked vehicle, flipping over onto its roof and clipping an oncoming car. She was charged with a single count of driving under the influence.

Police body camera video also shows Comey failing sobriety tests after the accident.

The day after the crash, House Speaker Matt Ritter, a fellow Democrat, removed Comey from her leadership and committee assignments indefinitely, saying someone could have been seriously hurt and urging Comey to focus on her health.

The accident came nearly two years after Comey was seen stumbling over her words during an evening House debate, prompting lawmakers to stop the proceedings and rush to her aid. Comey later apologized and said the episode was due to several factors including anxiety, exhaustion and wine she drank during dinner.

Tags
News Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content