After 1 death, CT officials warn of dangers of bacterial infections from saltwater and raw shellfish

Connecticut public health officials are warning about the potential dangers of saltwater and eating raw or undercooked seafood following a series of bacterial infections that left one person dead.

Three cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections have been reported to the state Department of Public Health since July 1, the agency says. All patients were hospitalized and one died.

One patient reported eating raw oysters at an out-of-state establishment. Two others reported exposure to saltwater in Long Island Sound and said they had open wounds, which likely led to the infections.

“People should consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water and take appropriate precautions,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “Particularly during the hottest months of the summer, bacteria are more likely to overgrow and contaminate raw shellfish.”

Vibrio vulnificus can cause life-threatening infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . People with these infections often need intensive care or limb amputations and can suffer from bloodstream infections.

About one in five people with this infection die, the CDC says.

While the infections are exceedingly rare – the DPH says that five cases were reported in 2020 in Connecticut, and none in 2021 and 2022 – officials are urging people to be cautious with what they eat and when they go in the water.

Avoid eating raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish. If you have a wound, including from a recent surgery, piercing, or tattoo, avoid saltwater or brackish water (a mix of salt and freshwater), state health officials said. This includes wading at the beach.

If a wound or a cut does come into contact with saltwater or raw seafood or its juices, wash it thoroughly with soap and water.