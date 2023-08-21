Lego picks Boston’s Back Bay for its headquarters and will close CT office at the end of 2026

The Lego Group has revealed its location of its new North American headquarters in Boston: the Back Bay neighborhood.

The company announced earlier this year it was moving its headquarters out of Connecticut, where it’s been for nearly 50 years. The move out of Enfield will start in the middle of 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

“The transition will be carefully managed over the next four years to support Lego colleagues currently based in the existing office in Enfield,” the company said in a statement issued Monday.

The company said the new office — at the intersection of Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street — “will support the business’ long-term growth ambitions and mission to continue to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow.”

"1001 Boylston Street represents an investment in our future and a commitment to our employees,” Skip Kodak, president of the LEGO Group in the Americas, said in a statement. “We believe that a modern, collaborative work environment will help creativity and innovation thrive, and we're excited to see what we can accomplish in this new space.”

Meanwhile, in April, the Lego Group broke ground on its new factory in Richmond, Virginia. The company said the factory will be complete in the second half of 2025.

Earlier this year, Enfield Mayor Bob Cressotti compared the company to other businesses that have come and gone over the decades, leaving their mark on the community’s industrial heritage.

“Legos will always be part of Enfield, just like the Bigelow Carpet factory will always be part of Enfield, Hallmark Cards will still be part of Enfield,” Cressotti said. “So there is still a legacy to be left behind.”