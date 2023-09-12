© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Elicker wins New Haven mayoral primary

Connecticut Public Radio | By Camila Vallejo
Published September 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT
New Haven incumbent mayor Justin Elicker greets resident Frank Upshur outside a polling place in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city. Elicker is running for his third term in the primary against Democratic challenger Liam Brennan.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
New Haven incumbent mayor Justin Elicker greets resident Frank Upshur outside a polling place in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city on Sept. 12, 2023. Elicker is running for his third term in the primary against Democratic challenger Liam Brennan.

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker won New Haven’s Democratic primary Tuesday night, defeating a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Obama and early Trump administrations.

The victory, reported in the New Haven Independent, sets Elicker on the path to claim his third two-year term as mayor in November.

Elicker was first elected in 2019 after gathering 58% of the vote against the incumbent mayor, Toni Harp. He did not face a primary challenge in 2021.

He defeated Liam Brennan Tuesday night.

During his campaign, Elicker cited his experience leading the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and his work to make the city more friendly to renters. He was endorsed by several top Democratic officials in the state, including Gov. Ned Lamont.

November’s mayoral ballot will also include Tom Goldenberg as the Republican and Independent candidate, as well as Wendy Hamilton and Mayce Torres, who are unaffiliated candidates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Camila Vallejo
Camila Vallejo is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She is a bilingual reporter based out of Fairfield County and welcomes all story ideas at cvallejo@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Camila Vallejo

