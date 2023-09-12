Elicker wins New Haven mayoral primary

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker won New Haven’s Democratic primary Tuesday night, defeating a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Obama and early Trump administrations.

The victory, reported in the New Haven Independent, sets Elicker on the path to claim his third two-year term as mayor in November.

Elicker was first elected in 2019 after gathering 58% of the vote against the incumbent mayor, Toni Harp. He did not face a primary challenge in 2021.

He defeated Liam Brennan Tuesday night.

During his campaign, Elicker cited his experience leading the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and his work to make the city more friendly to renters. He was endorsed by several top Democratic officials in the state, including Gov. Ned Lamont.

November’s mayoral ballot will also include Tom Goldenberg as the Republican and Independent candidate, as well as Wendy Hamilton and Mayce Torres, who are unaffiliated candidates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.