News

Hurricane Lee moves north with potential to hit eastern New England this weekend

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
Hurricane Lee, with maximum sustained winds of about 110 mph is expected to bring more rain and flooding to areas of New England by the
NOAA
Hurricane Lee, with maximum sustained winds of about 110 mph is expected to bring more rain and flooding to areas of New England by the weekend.

Hurricane Lee is continuing to move north and grow in size, with potential to hit parts of Connecticut and coastal New England.

Heavy rain already flooded areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island this week, and severe thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings throughout Connecticut on Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center predicted Lee would make landfall this weekend in Nova Scotia, but possibly as a tropical storm. Eastern Connecticut and neighboring coastal states could also experience high winds and flooding from the storm’s western edges.

Currently, coastal portions of southeastern Connecticut would probably have the biggest potential for power outages from high winds, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said. Depending on how close Lee gets, he said, the state may also see moderate-to-heavy rain.

“Considering all the rain we've had this week, including the rain here on Wednesday, there could be some flooding related to that, so that's probably the biggest thing we’ll have to keep an eye on,” Argianas said.

As of Wednesday, the odds of Lee making direct landfall in Connecticut were low, Argianas said. But the storm’s path still could change in the next few days. And due to the storm’s massive size, tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in parts of Connecticut and the region Friday evening and continue through the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Fiona had a similar track in 2022. It made landfall in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before hitting Atlantic Canada as a strong post-tropical cyclone, NWS tracking shows.

The National Hurricane Center says parts of New England and Atlantic Canada will likely have watches issued Wednesday evening.

Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at CT Public, with a passion for covering climate change, the environment, and how they impact our well-being. While studying health & science reporting at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 she joined WNPR as a talk production intern, and enjoyed the station so much that she returned that summer as a newsroom intern. Before CT Public, Michayla spent several years as a host, reporter and manager at various media outlets.
