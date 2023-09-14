© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Three Stamford teens are schooling peers, and their elders, on online safety

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
FILE 2022 - A student works on a coding project during an after school program in New Haven. Teenagers in Stamford are working to educate children and senior citizens about cybersecurity.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE 2022 - A student works on a coding project during an after school program in New Haven. Teenagers in Stamford are working to educate children and senior citizens about cybersecurity.

Jake Davidson and his fellow students at Westville High School in Stamford are in their senior year, and they’ve noticed many of their friends are struggling with a now all-too-familiar childhood experience.

“Our friends were getting hacked on their social media accounts,” Davidson said. “That raised an eyebrow for us.”

Seeing this, Davidson teamed up with Rohan Sahu and Vadaanya Paliwa to start CyberAware, a nonprofit organization teaching Stamford children how to avoid online scams and data breaches. Scams preying on senior citizens often grab headlines, but Davidson said there’s a latent, often unaddressed, demand from teens for cybersecurity training.

“Students do not have mandatory classes about cybersecurity, and many schools don't offer these classes at all,” Davidson said.

A look at classes offered on the Stamford Public Schools site shows the district offers cybersecurity as an elective for a vocation program. Stamford Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CyberAware is now offering classes all over the city - and it's all free. Davidson said they’ve already taught over 1,000 people. Classes include ways to avoid common online scams and how to prevent social media hacks.

But in the meantime, the three teens, who are all 17 years old, said they’ve also expanded their services to help the elderly. Seniors, they say, are vulnerable to scams and data breaches, but for different reasons than teens. Davidson explained seniors can often fall victim to phishing scams, where a scammer tricks someone into revealing sensitive information.

Teaching people, he said, gives them a safe and judgment-free space to learn. But the three teenagers say they’re also learning life lessons from this experience.

Vadaanya Paliwa said he’s gotten better at communicating.

“Some of the biggest things I've learned about myself is I've learned how to cold email people. I've learned how to talk to people,” Paliwa said.

Stamford residents who wish to participate can reach out to them via their website. 

Tags
News Latest NewsStamfordFairfield County
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content