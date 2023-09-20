State to investigate allegations of Bridgeport ballot box abuse

The State Elections Enforcement Commission said Wednesday it plans to open an investigation into allegations of absentee ballot abuse in Bridgeport.

Those allegations center around the Democratic mayoral primary held Sept. 12, where incumbent Joe Ganim defeated challenger John Gomes by 251 votes. Gomes was leading the machine vote count, but fell behind after absentee ballots were counted.

Meanwhile, a Bridgeport city employee was reportedly placed on paid administrative leave Monday. The move comes days after the release of a video appearing to show an individual repeatedly stuffing documents into an absentee ballot box in the city.

Connecticut Public has not independently confirmed the video’s authenticity nor the identity of the person in the video.

The Connecticut Post reports Wanda Geter-Pataky is now on paid administrative leave although it is not known whether that is in connection to the alleged absentee ballot issue.

On Friday, Geter-Pataky was named in a complaint filed with the State Elections Enforcement Commission about the Sept. 12 primary results. The Gomes campaign has alleged absentee ballots were illegally returned to ballot drop boxes, in violation of state law.

Gomes has filed a complaint in state court to get the primary election results overturned, alleging absentee ballots were illegally returned. The court complaint says Ganim received 1,545 votes by absentee ballots and Gomes received 851 votes by absentee ballots.

While she is named in an SEEC filing, Geter-Pataky is not named in the court complaint.

Connecticut Public reached out to Geter-Pataky for comment Wednesday but did not immediately receive a response.

Ganim’s office and Bridgeport’s Labor Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning about Geter-Pataky’s employment status.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Connecticut Public Radio’s Eddy Martinez, Jim Haddadin and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.