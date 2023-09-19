© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gomes campaign files election fraud complaint in Bridgeport tampering case

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Kate SeltzerJim Haddadin
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes listens to supporter Kelvin Ayala following a press conference, September 18, 2023, where Gomes said he would challenge the primary results for the city’s mayoral election following the circulation of a video showing a woman putting multiple stacks of papers into a ballot box. “We’re going to make sure this never happens again,” Ayala said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes listens to supporter Kelvin Ayala following a press conference, September 18, 2023, where Gomes said he would challenge the primary results for the city’s mayoral election following the circulation of a video showing a woman putting multiple stacks of papers into a ballot box. “We’re going to make sure this never happens again,” Ayala said.

Bridgeport Democratic mayoral candidate John Gomes filed a complaint Tuesday after a video surfaced earlier in the week allegedly showing a woman dropping off what appeared to be absentee ballots at a ballot box outside the Margaret E. Morton Government Center.

And now Gomes’ attorney, Bill Bloss said he wants to review other video footage from surveillance cameras overlooking other ballot box locations within the city.

“It's my understanding that each of those drop boxes did have a video monitor video camera on it that was recording 24 hours a day. So we want to see these,” Bloss said.

Gomes’ campaign is requesting a judge either reschedule another primary, or declare Gomes the winner due to these alleged acts. The complaint comes after the mayoral primary, where incumbent mayor, Joe Ganim won the nomination, defeating Gomes by getting more absentee ballots. Gomes stated Monday he would file a lawsuit in response, and the video has since garnered widespread attention within the city.

According to the complaint, the alleged actions include someone dropping off multiple ballots.

“Absentee ballots were counted in violation of Conn. Gen. Stat. § 9-l 40b( a) in that they were deposited in ballot drop boxes by someone other than the ballot applicant or the designee of a ballot applicant allowed by statute,” it stated.

The complaint did not directly accuse Ganim of any wrongdoing, but listed him in the complaint. Previous reporting from CT Public showed the primary race was close. Ganim won by just 251 votes, prevailing over Gomes with absentee ballots.

Bloss said he expects to get a hearing relatively quickly.

“There will be an initial hearing, most likely by the end of the week or early next week,” Bloss said.

Tags
News BridgeportFairfield County
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez
Kate Seltzer
Kate Seltzer is the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting Fellow for Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project. She completed her master’s in journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December.
See stories by Kate Seltzer
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is deputy editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. His work at NBC received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, and a pair of Emmy awards from the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He was also recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association, Society of Professional Journalists, New England Newspaper & Press Association, New Hampshire Press Association and Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists for political coverage, investigative reporting and stories about government transparency. When he's not working, Jim is doing whatever his dog wants.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content