The life of a champion agility dog in CT: Chiropractors, massages, and lots of naps

The best of the best dogs and their trainers are gathering in the Czech Republic for the FCI Agility World Championship this week. Middletown, Conn. resident Diane Patterson and her dog, a six-year-old Shetland Sheepdog named Happy, will be among the competitors.

Happy, guided by Patterson, will rush through an obstacle course of jumps, weave poles, ramps and tunnels. Patterson reflected on the first time she saw agility training in action. It all started two decades ago at a training center in Manchester, Conn.

“A woman had a dog jump into her arms and I just thought that was the coolest thing I had ever seen,” Patterson said. “I immediately signed up for classes.”

Now, Patterson said she goes through as much training as Happy – maybe more – as the handler who guides her dog through the course.

“We have to work on our footwork and on our timing. It's actually generally like dancing, so we're trying to memorize the steps and I spend a lot more time working on my physicality….rowing, running, doing cardio work, than Happy ever does,” she said. “He's basically lounging on the couch when he's not at a competition.”

Patterson said dogs like Happy get top-notch care to prepare for competitions, as she watches his diet and nutrition, rest and recovery time, and doctors appointments.

“Yesterday, he saw his massage therapist. Today, he saw his chiropractor and everybody's given him a clean bill of health,” she said.

It’s on Patterson to make sure she avoids making mistakes directing Happy through each new course at every competition.

“We humans are given seven minutes to memorize the course, the dogs have never seen it. So when we step into the arena to compete, it's our job to navigate the dog through that course” Patterson said. “I'm telling you, if we were all on Dancing with the Stars, we'd all be great, because we have to memorize the dance steps really quickly.”

Happy will compete among the world team, FCI, which only allows purebred dogs. But, in the United States, AKC (American Kennel Club) embraces all breeds and shows have all breeds and in all sizes.

Patterson said even though the dogs will be around new competitors, she has no problem preventing unwanted romantic entanglements.

“Happy competes quite regularly with girls that are in season and he’s pretty focused on his job.”

