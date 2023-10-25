This Halloween weekend, free events in CT for the whole family

In addition to some of our conversations about the state’s history of witch hunts and decorative gourds, Connecticut residents looking to embrace the spooky season can find several free happenings across the state.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Urban League of Greater Hartford will be holding a free "Trunk or Treat" event from 4-6 p.m. at 140 Woodland St. in Hartford. In addition to tailgate style trick-or-treating, there will be a book give away, music and double-dutch demonstrations.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Department will turn its firehouse into a haunted house for children 11 and older. A local theater group, The Orange Players, will help make the night extra goulish.

The event at 625 Orange Center Rd. will be held Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 7-9 p.m.

A donation of $5 or more is suggested.

Foxwoods Resort Casino is holding a Spooky Bash on the Grand Pequot Town lawn on Oct. 27. Event begins at 6 p.m. It includes a free showing of the movie "Hotel Transylvania," costume contests and, of course, candy. All ages are welcomed.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Stamford’s Mill River Park hosts The Off-Main Street Experience annual art festival Oct. 28. The family and pet friendly event begins at noon and runs for five hours. It includes a costume parade, trick-or-treating and a live mural competition.

The Connecticut Museum of Culture and History in Hartford is hosting a Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Businesses in downtown Storrs are holding trick-or-treating for children Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Hops on the Hill Brewery in South Glastonbury is holding its 2nd Annual Creatures of the Hill Dog Costume Contest Oct. 28. Judging begins at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is holding a Free Family Fun Day Oct. 29 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is requested but not required. Children under 12 can don their costumes for trick-or-treating in the lobby while all patrons can enjoy a backstage tour of the theater.

The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Mystic Fire Department hold its annual “Trunk-or-Treat” event and Halloween Parade Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m.

Granby is holding a “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 29 at Salmon Brook Park from 1:30-3 p.m.

In New Haven, Arts in CT is holding a “Kids Costume Ball” Oct. 29. Registration is recommended because the event is being capped at 100 participants.