GOOD GOURD! A show about pumpkins!
Oh my gourd do we want you to meet a man who set a world record for riding his giant pumpkin down the Missouri river!
And hold your breath as you hear from two women who won an underwater pumpkin carving contest!
And since it’s officially decorative gourd season, meet the author of that McSweeney's essay whose enthusiastic profanity somehow brings us all together every single autumn.
GUESTS:
- Duane Hansen: Set a world record for traveling the longest distance in a pumpkin boat in August 2022. His pumpkin, Berta, was 846 pounds and together they sailed for 38 miles down the Missouri River. It took 12 hours
- Josephine Walker & Stephanie McClary: Mother/daughter duo who won the Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary in October of 2019. Their design was of moray eels embracing a heart
- Colin Nissan: Author of It's Decorative Gourd Season, Motherfuckers, originally published in McSweeney’s in 2009
Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Lateshia Peters, and Joey Morgan.
Very special thanks to Michelle Horsley.
