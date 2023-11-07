© 2023 Connecticut Public

Derby voters to decide if GOP candidate charged in Jan. 6 capitol riot will be city's next leader

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST
Voters walk outside the polling station at Bradley Elementary School in Derby Conn. on 9/12/23 after casting ballots in a Republican primary race between incumbent mayor Richard Dziekan and Gino DiGiovanni who is currently facing federal charges for his participation at the January 6 riot inside the U.S Capitol.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Voters walk outside the polling station at Bradley Elementary School in Derby Conn. on Sept. 12, 2023 after casting ballots in a Republican primary race between incumbent mayor Richard Dziekan and Gino DiGiovanni. DiGiovanni is currently facing federal charges for his participation at the January 6 riot inside the U.S Capitol.

In Derby, a man who faces federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is looking to become the city’s next mayor.

Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., an alderman, narrowly defeated incumbent Republican mayor Richard Dziekan during a September primary which was so close the race went to a recount.

While DiGiovanni has acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he’s denied any wrongdoing. He was photographed in the Capitol Rotunda. DiGiovanni was elected as an alderman 10 months after the attack.

The Republican nominee faces a challenge from Democrat Joe DiMartino, who previously ran for mayor in 2021. Dziekan is also on the ballot as a petitioning candidate, which has sparked concerns among the city’s Republican Town Committee, which endorsed DiGiovanni, that the GOP vote could be split.

Sharlene McEvoy, a retired law professor, is also running as a petitioning candidate.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.
News Latest News2023 ElectionNew Haven County
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez

