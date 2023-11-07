© 2023 Connecticut Public

Hartford voters to decide future of city's leadership with departure of incumbent mayor

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
Arunan Arulampalam (right) appears with Mayor Luke Bronin and Governor Ned Lamont (left to right) during an election night party at Dunkin’ Park after winning the city’s Democratic primary for mayor.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Arunan Arulampalam (right) appears with Mayor Luke Bronin and Governor Ned Lamont (left to right) during an election night party at Dunkin’ Park after winning the city’s Democratic primary for mayor.

The departure of Mayor Luke Bronin left an open seat in this heavily Democratic city with political newcomer Arunan Arulampalam winning the city’s Democratic primary in September.

Arulampalam, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank, will face a challenge in November from former state Sen. Eric Coleman, a retired Superior Court judge who is running as a write-in candidate.

The pair will face Republican challenger Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s. Several people are listed as petitioning candidates on the ballot – Giselle Gigi Jacobs, Councilman Nick Lebron, J. Stan McCauley and Mark Stewart Greenstein.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.
2023 Election Hartford County
