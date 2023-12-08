© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outgoing Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s still interested in running for CT governor

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin speaks during a press conference at the former Fuller Brush Factory during a press conference to announce a $36-million project to develop the building into a 160-unit apartment complex, December 06, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin speaks during a press conference at the former Fuller Brush Factory during a press conference to announce a $36-million project to develop the building into a 160-unit apartment complex, December 06, 2023.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who recently decided not to seek reelection, is reiterating his support for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont while saying he’s still open to considering a run for the state’s highest office.

“I think our governor is doing a great job. He’s one of the most popular governors in the country. He deserves as much time as he needs to figure out whether he wants to run again,” Bronin said. “But if he doesn’t run again, then that’s obviously something I would strongly consider.”

Bronin explored a run for governor in 2018, but was unable to gain much of a following in a crowded field of potential candidates left in the wake of Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Bronin, 44, was originally sworn in as Hartford’s mayor on Jan. 1, 2016, and was reelected to a second term in November of 2019.

He’ll be replaced by Hartford’s mayor-elect, Arunan Arulampalam, who announced several key members of his administration earlier this week.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.
News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate