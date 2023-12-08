Outgoing Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s still interested in running for CT governor

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who recently decided not to seek reelection, is reiterating his support for Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont while saying he’s still open to considering a run for the state’s highest office.

“I think our governor is doing a great job. He’s one of the most popular governors in the country. He deserves as much time as he needs to figure out whether he wants to run again,” Bronin said. “But if he doesn’t run again, then that’s obviously something I would strongly consider.”

Bronin explored a run for governor in 2018, but was unable to gain much of a following in a crowded field of potential candidates left in the wake of Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Bronin, 44, was originally sworn in as Hartford’s mayor on Jan. 1, 2016, and was reelected to a second term in November of 2019.

He’ll be replaced by Hartford’s mayor-elect, Arunan Arulampalam, who announced several key members of his administration earlier this week.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.