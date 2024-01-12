© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven tiny homes residents strike tentative deal with city to connect electricity

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:39 PM EST

Residents of a New Haven homeless encampment and their supporters distributed sandwiches and cups of soup as they chanted “turn on the heat,” before marching into New Haven City Hall.

The group demanded electricity be connected in their encampment of tiny homes, so they can have heat.

Their rallying efforts helped lead to a tentative agreement Friday with New Haven city officials to have electricity connected as early as Saturday.

The community, called Rosette Neighborhood Village, consists of eight residents spread among six “tiny homes” in the backyard of a private residence, Amistad House on Rosette Street. Homeless residents are invited by the property owners, Mark and Luz Colville, to live there until they’ve secured permanent housing.

Rosette Neighborhood needs city approval to connect electricity to the homes so that residents will have heat.

New Haven’s building official and Fire Marshal must also conduct an inspection to ensure the buildings follow a set of state-mandated requirements. Rosette Neighborhood residents agreed to submit a plan to the city’s department of zoning and regulations by Friday afternoon.

Residents and their advocates say the process to connect power to the tiny homes has been held up by the city.

More could’ve been done on the city’s part to ensure the homes were heated sooner, Rosette Neighborhood advocate Sean Gargamelli-McCreight said.

“There’s no reason that bureaucratic nightmare needs to stand between people receiving dignity and safety,” Gargamelli-McCreight said.

Gargamelli-McCreight said he’s cautiously hopeful with the new plan in place and has been discouraged by what he said is the city’s delay.

“At this point, given the fact that there’s been so many start and stops, we’ll kind of believe it when we see it. More importantly we’ll believe it when we feel it,” Gargamelli-McCreight said.

While state ordinances allow building officials to grant permits at their discretion, New Haven Building Official Bob Dillon said he doesn’t feel comfortable approving the homes until the criteria laid out by the state is met.

The homes are not up to code and do not include kitchens or bathrooms, Dillon said. Residents use the bathroom and kitchen located inside the main house on the property.

Rosette Neighborhood has failed to collaborate in recent months and hold up its end of the bargain in getting the homes approved, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“We’ve asked them to fill out very very simple forms and they’ve taken them weeks to do so. And so you know I find it kind of disheartening,” Elicker said.
Tags
News housingaffordable housinghomelessnessNew HavenNew Haven CountyLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content