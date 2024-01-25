Historic church collapses in downtown New London

A historic church built in the 1850s in New London collapsed Thursday, leading to the closure of a portion of the city’s downtown.

There were no reported injuries, according to officials in the southeastern Connecticut city. Police were on scene Thursday afternoon, along with crews from other agencies.

Images posted to the city of New London’s Facebook page showed the collapse of the church on Union Street.

The building collapse occurred at the former First Congregational Church, according to The Day of New London.

The collapse led to the closure of several nearby buildings including City Hall and a post office.

“Emergency Services working an active scene involving a collapsed building,” the New London Police Department wrote on social media.

Police were asking residents to avoid the downtown area around Union Street, Masonic Street, State Street, Eugene O’Neill Drive and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.

First Congregational Church was sold in 2015 to Engaging Heaven Church. Engaging Heaven posted on Facebook that there was one person inside the church at the time of the collapse, but that "no one is hurt and everyone is accounted for."

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement he is aware of the building collapse and has been in touch with State Police and emergency management officials.

“We have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts,” Lamont said. “I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe.”

About the church

First Congregational Church has a long history in New London. It was formed in the 1600s, and the current church was built in 1850, according to a church website. A bell installed in the 1870s was used by the town to call people to meetings and sound fire alarms.

The church was sold in 2015 to Engaging Heaven Ministries, according to city records.

According to documentssubmitted to the National Register of Historic Places in the late 1970s, the church was built in 1851 by Leopold Eidlitz.

"Eidlitz's massive German Gothic First Church of Christ ... Approached by a long flight of steps, it looks down on the street traffic from its high site with heavy granite dignity," the document said. "The pointed arch of its central entrance contrasts with the round-headed windows in the three towers. The tall, square central tower which rises in three stages is flanked by shorter towers with pitched roofs."

Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill and Eric Aasen contributed to this report, which is developing. Check back for updates.