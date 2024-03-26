© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT leaders speak out as Supreme Court again confronts issue of abortion access

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Attorney General William Tong speaks out with state leaders at the State Office Building as The Supreme Court is considering a new abortion case affecting women across the U.S. The high court in arguments may ratify a ruling from a conservative federal appeals court that would limit access to a medication, mifepristone. Hartford, Connecticut March 26, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Attorney General William Tong speaks out with state leaders at the State Office Building as The Supreme Court is considering a new abortion case affecting women across the U.S. The high court in arguments may ratify a ruling from a conservative federal appeals court that would limit access to a medication, mifepristone. Hartford, Connecticut March 26, 2024.

Connecticut leaders are speaking out against a case before the U.S. Supreme Court to limit access to mifepristone, an oral medication used in the majority of abortions.

In nearly 90 minutes of arguments, a consensus appeared to emerge that the abortion opponents who challenged the FDA's approval of the medication and subsequent actions to ease access to it lack the legal right, or standing, to sue.

Tuesday’s arguments mark the court’s first abortion case since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Connecticut will continue to be on the offense to keep abortion legal, safe and accessible in the state, said Attorney General William Tong.

“We're going to be in every fight - any court, any time, any place,” Tong said. “State court, federal court, district court, court of appeals, U.S. Supreme Court and if necessary, in the streets, to protect women, patients, doctors, nurses, health care.”

The court’s decision is expected by early summer.

Mifepristone was used in almost two-thirds of abortions last year. Patients can get a prescription through telehealth and have it delivered by mail.

Connecticut law secures the right to abortion care. Gretchen Raffa, with Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, said mifepristone continues to be safe and effective.

“This important medication has helped ensure that patients are able to make their own private medical decisions and has expanded access to reproductive health care, something that is under dire threat in our country,” Raffa said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla Savitt focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. Michayla has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that she was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content