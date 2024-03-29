New Haven dedicates new affordable apartments to late advocate for homeless residents and AIDS victims

New Haven city leaders have broken ground on an entirely affordable housing development that’s been years in the making.

The 56 affordable apartments in the Elm City’s West River neighborhood will be dedicated to the late Reverend Curtis Cofield II. Cofield was a community activist and champion for homeless residents and people living with AIDS.

Robert Michalik, director of Government Relations for the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, said the project aligns with Cofield’s wishes.

“I think it is a wonderful testament to Reverend Cofield and his advocacy legacy when it comes to the homeless,” Michalik said.

The development will cater to low-income residents earning at, or below, 60% of the area’s average income.

The solution to the housing affordability crisis is multifaceted, but construction is key, according to Karen DuBois-Walton, president of New Haven’s Housing Authority.

“It certainly includes the fact that we have got to be building, building, building high quality housing, we have to be investing in our neighborhoods,” DuBois-Walton said.

Cofield Estates is a joint venture between two nonprofits: the local West River Self Help Investment Plan and New York-based NHP Foundation.

Spread across 11 townhouse-style buildings on a 4-acre site, the project will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The development will feature a playground along with community space and commercial space designated for minority-owned, local businesses.

Construction on the $20 million project could be completed by March 2025. The Connecticut Housing Authority contributed $8 million towards the project.