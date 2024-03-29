© 2024 Connecticut Public

New Haven dedicates new affordable apartments to late advocate for homeless residents and AIDS victims

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
Robert Michalik, director of Government Relations for the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority.
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
New Haven city leaders have broken ground on an entirely affordable housing development that’s been years in the making.

The 56 affordable apartments in the Elm City’s West River neighborhood will be dedicated to the late Reverend Curtis Cofield II. Cofield was a community activist and champion for homeless residents and people living with AIDS.

Robert Michalik, director of Government Relations for the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, said the project aligns with Cofield’s wishes.

“I think it is a wonderful testament to Reverend Cofield and his advocacy legacy when it comes to the homeless,” Michalik said.

The development will cater to low-income residents earning at, or below, 60% of the area’s average income.

The solution to the housing affordability crisis is multifaceted, but construction is key, according to Karen DuBois-Walton, president of New Haven’s Housing Authority.

“It certainly includes the fact that we have got to be building, building, building high quality housing, we have to be investing in our neighborhoods,” DuBois-Walton said.

Cofield Estates is a joint venture between two nonprofits: the local West River Self Help Investment Plan and New York-based NHP Foundation.

Spread across 11 townhouse-style buildings on a 4-acre site, the project will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The development will feature a playground along with community space and commercial space designated for minority-owned, local businesses.

The development is a collaboration between the West River Self Help Investment Plan and New York-based NHP Foundation.

Construction on the $20 million project could be completed by March 2025. The Connecticut Housing Authority contributed $8 million towards the project.
Tags
News affordable housinghousingNew HavenLatest NewsNew Haven County
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

