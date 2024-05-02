© 2024 Connecticut Public

Students protest outside Yale president's house

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lori Mack
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continued Wednesday night at Yale University.

Scores of students gathered outside the house of Yale president Peter Salovey.

Yale police arrested four demonstrators, according to the Yale Daily News.

Organizers said they were following a dispersal order when the arrests took place.

The university newspaper reports the four protesters are being charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. One is also charged with resisting arrest.

Wednesday's developments follow various protests that have happened on and off campus at Yale, as well as other Connecticut colleges, including UConn and Wesleyan University. Protests have been happening at colleges across the U.S. Protesters are calling on colleges to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war.

An encampment at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire was dismantled by police late Wednesday.

More than 1,300 protesters have been arrested over the last two weeks on universities across the U.S., the Associated Press reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
News
Lori Mack
Lori Connecticut Public's Morning Edition host.
See stories by Lori Mack

