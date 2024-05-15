Climate activists in Hartford urge insurance giant Travelers to cut ties with fossil fuel companies

Protesters gathered in Hartford Wednesday for an annual meeting for the Travelers insurance company. It’s part of an international effort to get the insurance industry to stop doing business with fossil fuel companies.

The demonstrators are asking Travelers to stop providing insurance for fossil fuel projects, and to stop investing in fossil fuel companies.

Davida Foy Crabtree is with Third Act Connecticut, a group of retirement-age people who advocate on environmental and voting issues.

"We are targeting insurance companies because if there were no underwriting of fossil fuel projects, the fossil fuel projects couldn't go ahead," Foy Crabtree said. "And because insurance companies, while we all think of them in relation to underwriting, they are massive, massive investment firms."

As part of a package of information given to investors at the meeting, Travelers says the energy sector amounts to less than 2% of its insurance portfolio.

Travelers also says some states have made it illegal for insurance companies to refuse to provide insurance based on environmental criteria.

Travelers is based in New York City, but also has executive offices in Hartford and Saint Paul, Minnesota.