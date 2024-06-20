© 2024 Connecticut Public

Amtrak trains suspended from Philadelphia to New Haven by circuit breaker malfunction

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 20, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT

Amtrak trains were temporarily suspended Thursday afternoon from Philadelphia to New Haven, Connecticut, by a circuit breaker malfunction, the national rail service said.

The technical issue led to a widespread loss of power on the tracks between Penn Station in New York City and Union Station in Newark, New Jersey at around 3 p.m.

As a result, trains operating between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New Haven's Union Station have been are temporarily suspended until further notice, according to Amtrak.

The agency said crews were working to restore power but that significant travel delays were expected.

Earlier Thursday, Amtrak warned on the social platform X that soaring temperatures across a swath of the country may require trains to operate at lower speeds, resulting in delays of up to a hour between noon and 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the week.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press

