© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For senior women in CT, the risks of food insecurity post-divorce are acute

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT

On a sweltering morning at a Foodshare mobile pantry in Glastonbury, 68-year-old Boguslawa Radomska, a newly divorced, retired nurse aide, filled up her bags with bread and fresh veggies.

“When I was married, when I was working, I have not taken the food from here,” Radomska said. “Only from [the] grocery [store].”

Radomska is part of a group new data found is especially burdened by food insecurity.

“We know that there is a struggle with the high cost of food right now, and we know that women are being hit particularly hard, and senior women more,” said Sarah Santora, director of community programs at Connecticut Foodshare.

For senior women who are divorced, the risks are even more acute. Researchers at the University of Connecticut are studying a phenomenon called “Grey Divorce,” examining how divorce after the age of 50 disproportionally increases food insecurity risk for women.

The group recently published their findings in the journal “Nutrition.”

“The dataset spans 20 years,” said Tatiana Andreyeva, director of economic initiatives at the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health, and a study co-author. “I didn’t expect that we would not see any impact among men.”

Compared to men, food insecurity among women increased by more than 10% six years after a divorce.

Andreyeva hoped that the findings would create more awareness about how food insecurity post-divorce can disproportionately impact older women.

“They're not in the same position as their spouses to withstand this shock of divorce later in life,” she said. “And so one example is deciding on the amount of alimony and splitting assets. Another is education about resources that are available – [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] SNAP or any food assistance programs.”

In Connecticut, 6.9% of seniors aged 60 and older – about 63,000 people – were food insecure in 2022, according to new data from Feeding America.

Jean Della Rocca, 66, from East Hartford, retired after a career spanning 23 years at the Hartford Institute of Living.

“I did get a chance to save some, but then you have to use it eventually to support ourselves – like for health, to pay house bills, just daily living, ‘cause it’s so expensive to live today,” she said, speaking at the Foodshare mobile pantry in Glastonbury.

Nationally, one in 11 seniors were food insecure. That’s 6.9 million seniors who were not getting enough to eat.

In the senior demographic in Massachusetts, 7.1% (125,200) were food insecure; 6.3% (12,300) in Vermont; 4.1% (11,100) in Rhode Island; 3.7% (16,100) in Maine; 3.5% (15,000) in New Hampshire.
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content