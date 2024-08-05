© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

PHOTOS: Keeping up with Connecticut's Olympic connections

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
An overview shows USA's #11 Napheesa Collier eyeing the ball after a lay-up in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match between USA and Japan during the 2024 Paris Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 29, 2024.
Sander Al-Doumy
/
Pool / AFP / Getty
Napheesa Collier eyes the ball after a lay-up in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match between USA and Japan during the 2024 Paris Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 29, 2024.

Liam Corrigan - Old Lyme

Rowing

Gold medalists Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Rowing Men's Four medal ceremony on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Alex Davidson
/
Getty
Gold medalists Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Rowing Men's Four medal ceremony on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Ilona Maher - Quinnipiac University

Rugby

US' Ilona Maher (L) is chased by Brazil's Gabriela Lima (R) during the women's pool C rugby sevens match between the USA and Brazil during the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on July 28, 2024.
Carl De Souza
/
AFP / Getty
US' Ilona Maher (L) is chased by Brazil's Gabriela Lima (R) during the Women's Pool C rugby sevens match between the USA and Brazil during the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on July 28, 2024.

Diana Taurasi - UConn

Basketball

Brittney Griner #15 and Diana Taurasi #12 of the USA Women's National Team smile after the game against Team Belgium on August 1, 2024 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Jesse D. Garrabrant
/
NBAE via Getty Images
Brittney Griner #15 and Diana Taurasi #12 of the USA Women's National Team smile after the game against Team Belgium on August 1, 2024 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Alexis Holmes, Hamden

Track and Field

Alexis Holmes of Team United States competes during the Women's 400m Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Hannah Peters
/
Getty
Alexis Holmes of Team United States competes during the Women's 400m Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.

Nick Rusher - Yale University

Rowing

Nick Rusher, of the United States, points to his bronze medal in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
Nick Rusher, of the United States, points to his bronze medal in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Breanna Stewart - UConn

Basketball

Emma Meesseman #11 of Team Belgium collides into Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States while shooting during a Women's Basketball Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and Belgium on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Gregory Shamus
/
Getty
Emma Meesseman #11 of Team Belgium collides into Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States while shooting during a Women's Basketball Group Phase - Group C game on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Beth Yeager - Greenwich

Field Hockey

US forward #17 Elizabeth Yeager controls the ball in the women's pool B field hockey match between Spain and the USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 29, 2024.
Julien De Rosa
/
AFP / Getty
US forward #17 Elizabeth Yeager controls the ball in the women's pool B field hockey match between Spain and the USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France on July 29, 2024.

Maggie Shea - Connecticut College

Sailing

Maggie Shea (left) and Stephanie Roble of Team United States prepare to compete in the Women's Skiff 49erFX class on day seven of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 02, 2024 in Marseille, France.
Phil Walter
/
Getty
Maggie Shea (left) and Stephanie Roble of Team United States prepare to compete in the Women's Skiff 49erFX class on day seven of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 02, 2024 in Marseille, France.

Kieran Smith - Ridgefield

Swimming

Kieran Smith of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 400m Freestyle Heats on day one of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Al Bello
/
Getty
Kieran Smith of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 400m Freestyle Heats on day one of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

Daisy Mazzio-Manson - Yale | Kelsey Reelick - Brookfield

Rowing

United States' Emily Kallfelz, Kate Knifton, Daisy Mazzio-Manson and Kelsey Reelick compete in the women's rowing four heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
United States' Emily Kallfelz, Kate Knifton, Daisy Mazzio-Manson and Kelsey Reelick compete in the women's rowing four heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Alyssa Thomas - UConn

Women's Basketball

USA's #14 Alyssa Thomas (R) challenges Belgium's #06 Antonia Delaere (C) in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match between Belgium and USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq in northern France, on August 1, 2024.
Denis Charlet
/
AFP / Getty
USA's #14 Alyssa Thomas (R) challenges Belgium's #06 Antonia Delaere (C) in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match between Belgium and USA during 2024 Paris Olympics at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq in northern France, on August 1, 2024.

Alyssa Naeher - Stratford

Soccer

US' goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher (C) reacts after winning the women's quarter-final football match between the USA and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 3, 2024.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt
/
AFP / Getty
US' goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher (C) reacts after winning the women's quarter-final football match between the USA and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 3, 2024.

Ian Barrows - Yale

Men's Skiff

Diego Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Team Spain and Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of Team United States compete during the Men's Skiff 49er class medal race on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 01, 2024 in Marseille, France.
Clive Mason
/
Getty
Diego Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Team Spain and Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of Team United States compete during the Men's Skiff 49er class medal race on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 01, 2024 in Marseille, France.

Oliver Bub - Westport

Rowing

Billy Bender and Oliver Bub of Team United States compete in the Men's Pair Final B on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 02, 2024 in Vaires-Sur-Marne, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
/
Getty Images Europe
Billy Bender and Oliver Bub of Team United States compete in the Men's Pair Final B on day seven of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 02, 2024 in Vaires-Sur-Marne, France.

Karlie Kisha - UConn

Field Hockey

Australia's Brooke Peris, center, fights for the ball with United States' Ashley Hoffman, right, and Karlie Kisha during the women's Group B field hockey match between the Unites States and Australia at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Paris Games, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Colombes, France.
Aijaz Rahi
/
AP
Australia's Brooke Peris, center, fights for the ball with United States' Ashley Hoffman, right, and Karlie Kisha during the women's Group B field hockey match between the Unites States and Australia at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Paris Games, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Colombes, France.

Kristi Wagner - Yale

Rowing

Sophia Vitas and Kristi Wagner of Team United States sail to the start line prior to the Rowing Women's Double Sculls Semifinal on day four of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Francois Nel
/
Getty
Sophia Vitas and Kristi Wagner of Team United States sail to the start line prior to the Rowing Women's Double Sculls Semifinal on day four of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.

Gabby Williams - UConn

Basketball

Janelle Salaun #13 and Gabby Williams #15 of Team France celebrate during Women's Group Phase - Group B game between France and Nigeria on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Lille, France.
Gregory Shamus
/
Getty
Janelle Salaun #13 and Gabby Williams #15 of Team France celebrate during Women's Group Phase - Group B game between France and Nigeria on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Lille, France.

Sophie Hamilton - UConn

Field Hockey

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Sophie Hamilton of Team Great Britain battles for possession with Leah Crouse of Team United States during the Women's Pool B match between United States and Great Britain on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 01, 2024 in Colombes, France.
Alex Pantling
/
Getty
Sophie Hamilton of Team Great Britain battles for possession with Leah Crouse of Team United States during the Women's Pool B match between United States and Great Britain on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 01, 2024 in Colombes, France.

Aaliyah Edwards - UConn

Basketball

Aaliyah Edwards #24 of Team Canada drives to the basket against Sami Whitcomb #32 of Team Australia and Marianna Tolo #14 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Gregory Shamus
/
Getty
Aaliyah Edwards #24 of Team Canada drives to the basket against Sami Whitcomb #32 of Team Australia and Marianna Tolo #14 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Kia Nurse - UConn

Women's Basketball

Kia Nurse #5 of Team Canada goes to the basket under pressure from Alanna Smith #11 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus
/
Getty
Kia Nurse #5 of Team Canada goes to the basket under pressure from Alanna Smith #11 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Tiffany Hayes - UConn

Women's 3x3 Basketball

Tiffany Hayes #15 of Team Azerbaijan and Dearica Hamby #5 of Team United States reach for a loose ball during a Women's Pool Round match between Azerbaijan and United States on day five of the 2024 Paris Games at Esplanade Des Invalides on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.
Ezra Shaw
/
Getty
Tiffany Hayes #15 of Team Azerbaijan and Dearica Hamby #5 of Team United States reach for a loose ball during a Women's Pool Round match between Azerbaijan and United States on day five of the 2024 Paris Games at Esplanade Des Invalides on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.

Niels Giffey - UConn

Men's Basketball

Germany's #05 Niels Giffey (C) reacts at the end of the men's preliminary round group B basketball match between Germany and Japan during the 2024 Paris Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 27, 2024.
Sameer Al-Doumy
/
AFP / Getty
Germany's #05 Niels Giffey (C) reacts at the end of the men's preliminary round group B basketball match between Germany and Japan during the 2024 Paris Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 27, 2024.

There are also a number of other athletes with Connecticut connections who are not pictured here, including:

  • Ali Truwit, Darien and Yale - Para-Swimming Women's 400m freestyle race
  • Jess Davis, Central Connecticut State University - Modern Pentathlon
  • Margaret Hedeman, Yale - Rowing
  • Maya Meschkuleit, Yale - Women's Eight Repechage (Canada)
  • Jennifer Rizzotti, New Fairfield - Women's 3x3 Basketball Coach
  • Colleen Young, Fairfield University - Para-Swimming
  • Christina Bourmpou, Yale - Women's Para-rowing (Greece)
  • Matthew Torres, Ansonia and Fairfield University - Para-Swimming
  • Saige Harper, Sacred Heart University - Para-Rowing
  • Christina Bourmpou, Yale - Women's Para-Rowing (Greece)
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content