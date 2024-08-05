PHOTOS: Keeping up with Connecticut's Olympic connections

Liam Corrigan - Old Lyme
Rowing
Gold medalists Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Rowing Men's Four medal ceremony on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Ilona Maher - Quinnipiac University
Rugby
US' Ilona Maher (L) is chased by Brazil's Gabriela Lima (R) during the Women's Pool C rugby sevens match between the USA and Brazil during the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on July 28, 2024.
Diana Taurasi - UConn
Basketball
Brittney Griner #15 and Diana Taurasi #12 of the USA Women's National Team smile after the game against Team Belgium on August 1, 2024 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Alexis Holmes, Hamden
Track and Field
Alexis Holmes of Team United States competes during the Women's 400m Round 1 on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
Nick Rusher - Yale University
Rowing
Nick Rusher, of the United States, points to his bronze medal in the men's eight rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Breanna Stewart - UConn
Basketball
Emma Meesseman #11 of Team Belgium collides into Breanna Stewart #10 of Team United States while shooting during a Women's Basketball Group Phase - Group C game on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Beth Yeager - Greenwich
Field Hockey
US forward #17 Elizabeth Yeager controls the ball in the women's pool B field hockey match between Spain and the USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France on July 29, 2024.
Maggie Shea - Connecticut College
Sailing
Maggie Shea (left) and Stephanie Roble of Team United States prepare to compete in the Women's Skiff 49erFX class on day seven of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 02, 2024 in Marseille, France.
Kieran Smith - Ridgefield
Swimming
Kieran Smith of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 400m Freestyle Heats on day one of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Daisy Mazzio-Manson - Yale | Kelsey Reelick - Brookfield
Rowing
United States' Emily Kallfelz, Kate Knifton, Daisy Mazzio-Manson and Kelsey Reelick compete in the women's rowing four heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alyssa Thomas - UConn
Women's Basketball
USA's #14 Alyssa Thomas (R) challenges Belgium's #06 Antonia Delaere (C) in the women's preliminary round group C basketball match between Belgium and USA during 2024 Paris Olympics at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq in northern France, on August 1, 2024.
Alyssa Naeher - Stratford
Soccer
US' goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher (C) reacts after winning the women's quarter-final football match between the USA and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 3, 2024.
Ian Barrows - Yale
Men's Skiff
Diego Chever and Florian Trittel Paul of Team Spain and Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of Team United States compete during the Men's Skiff 49er class medal race on day six of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Marseille Marina on August 01, 2024 in Marseille, France.
Oliver Bub - Westport
Rowing
Billy Bender and Oliver Bub of Team United States compete in the Men's Pair Final B on day seven of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 02, 2024 in Vaires-Sur-Marne, France.
Karlie Kisha - UConn
Field Hockey
Australia's Brooke Peris, center, fights for the ball with United States' Ashley Hoffman, right, and Karlie Kisha during the women's Group B field hockey match between the Unites States and Australia at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Paris Games, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Colombes, France.
Kristi Wagner - Yale
Rowing
Sophia Vitas and Kristi Wagner of Team United States sail to the start line prior to the Rowing Women's Double Sculls Semifinal on day four of the 2024 Paris Games at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 30, 2024 in Vaires-sur-Marne, France.
Gabby Williams - UConn
Basketball
Janelle Salaun #13 and Gabby Williams #15 of Team France celebrate during Women's Group Phase - Group B game between France and Nigeria on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Lille, France.
Sophie Hamilton - UConn
Field Hockey
Sophie Hamilton of Team Great Britain battles for possession with Leah Crouse of Team United States during the Women's Pool B match between United States and Great Britain on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 01, 2024 in Colombes, France.
Aaliyah Edwards - UConn
Basketball
Aaliyah Edwards #24 of Team Canada drives to the basket against Sami Whitcomb #32 of Team Australia and Marianna Tolo #14 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Kia Nurse - UConn
Women's Basketball
Kia Nurse #5 of Team Canada goes to the basket under pressure from Alanna Smith #11 of Team Australia during the Women's Group Phase - Group B match between Team Australia and Team Canada on day six of the 2024 Paris Games at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.
Tiffany Hayes - UConn
Women's 3x3 Basketball
Tiffany Hayes #15 of Team Azerbaijan and Dearica Hamby #5 of Team United States reach for a loose ball during a Women's Pool Round match between Azerbaijan and United States on day five of the 2024 Paris Games at Esplanade Des Invalides on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France.
Niels Giffey - UConn
Men's Basketball
Germany's #05 Niels Giffey (C) reacts at the end of the men's preliminary round group B basketball match between Germany and Japan during the 2024 Paris Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 27, 2024.
There are also a number of other athletes with Connecticut connections who are not pictured here, including:
Ali Truwit, Darien and Yale - Para-Swimming Women's 400m freestyle race Jess Davis, Central Connecticut State University - Modern Pentathlon Margaret Hedeman, Yale - Rowing Maya Meschkuleit, Yale - Women's Eight Repechage (Canada) Jennifer Rizzotti, New Fairfield - Women's 3x3 Basketball Coach Colleen Young, Fairfield University - Para-Swimming Christina Bourmpou, Yale - Women's Para-rowing (Greece) Matthew Torres, Ansonia and Fairfield University - Para-Swimming Saige Harper, Sacred Heart University - Para-Rowing Christina Bourmpou, Yale - Women's Para-Rowing (Greece)