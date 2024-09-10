© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'An unending loop of disruption': Cellphone use should be limited in school, CT educators say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tess Terrible
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
A student uses their cell phone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy on Friday, August 16, 2024 in San Mateo, Calif. San Mateo-Foster City School District made a move in 2022 to ban cell phones on its 4 middle school campuses.
Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle
/
Getty Images
A student uses their cell phone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy on Friday, August 16, 2024 in San Mateo, Calif. San Mateo-Foster City School District made a move in 2022 to ban cell phones on its 4 middle school campuses.

Last week’s shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has reignited the debate about allowing cellphones in schools.

Some parents and students say the devices are needed during emergencies. But many educators say phones leave students distracted and disengaged in the classroom.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has called for limiting cellphone use in schools. The Democrat says the move will reduce student distractions.

Many educators support the idea. Kate Dias teaches in the Manchester School district and is president of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA).

“It's no longer a text or a call, but rather the entire universe of social media … can now be accessible in your classroom,” Dias told Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live.”

“When you do that, you create an unending loop of disruption,” she said.

The majority of educators polled in a recent CEA survey reported cellphone use as either "very disruptive" or "somewhat disruptive" to the school day. Many of the nearly 800 educators surveyed also said their districts' policies on cellphone use were loosely enforced.

Earlier this year, Lamont called for locking away cellphones during the day during his annual state of the state address.

At Manchester High School, students are using portable Yondr Pouches to lock cellphones during class.

It's easier than confiscating phones and is important to protecting student mental health, Manchester Superintendent Matthew Geary said.

“The Yondr pouch, which is what we've been using, allows us to have a kid lock up their phone in a pouch, but keep the pouch and then unlock it on the way out with a magnetic unlocking mechanism,” he said.

According to the Pew Research Center, more than one in three teens say they spend too much time on their smartphones.

Learn more

Listen to the full interview on Where We Live: “Teachers say cellphones are ‘an unending loop of distraction,’ but are bans the answer?”

Connecticut Public Radio's Catherine Shen contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest News
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content