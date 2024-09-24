© 2024 Connecticut Public

Man fatally shot by police in Connecticut appeared to fire as officers neared, report says

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT
A man shot to death by Connecticut police officers last week was wanted for robbery and appeared to fire a single shot as officers tried to apprehend him, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

Jebrell Conley, 36, was struck several times Thursday evening after three members of a New Haven Police Department task force who had tracked him to a car wash in West Haven fired their weapons. Conley had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a robbery and a related firearm charge, according to the report from the state inspector general.

As officers moved in to apprehend him, Conley appeared to fire a round from his car that shattered the front driver's side window. State Police Sgt. Colin Richter and Sgt. Francisco Sanchez and Officer Michael Valente of the New Haven Police Department then fired at Conley, striking him several times. Conley was declared dead at a hospital, according to the report.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told reporters at a news conference Monday that he believes the officers used appropriate force based on the report and officers' body camera footage.

“They had to fire to prohibit themselves from being shot, or anybody else in immediate area,” Jacobson said. “We’re lucky we’re not burying officers.”

An initial inspection of a handgun found at the scene suggests that it had jammed after firing one round, according to the report.
