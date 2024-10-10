© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Student pilot, instructor and 2 passengers — all from CT — killed in VT plane crash, NTSB says

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 10, 2024 at 8:28 AM EDT

The small plane that crashed in Vermont near an airport in Ferrisburgh in early September was on an instructional flight when it went down, killing the student pilot, the instructor and two passengers, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday National Transportation Safety Board.

The victims, all from Connecticut, were identified as Delilah Van Ness, 15, of Middletown; Paul Pelletier, 55, of Columbia; Frank Rodriquez, 88, of Lebanon, and Susan Van Ness, 51, of Middletown, police said.

The four-seat, single-engine Piper aircraft took off from the Windham Airport in Connecticut at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 for a roughly two-hour flight to Basin Harbor Airport in Ferrisburgh, police said. The aircraft landed and the four people arrived for a brunch reservation at Basin Harbor, a resort on Lake Champlain. They left the restaurant shortly after noon to fly back to Connecticut, police said.

A witness recorded a video of the plane as it departed and rolled down the runway but did not capture its takeoff, the NTSB report said. The airplane crashed in a wooded area about 375 feet (114 meters) east of the end of a runway, according to the report.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.