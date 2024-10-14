Indigenous Peoples Day 'shouldn't be just one day,' CT leader says

Indigenous Peoples Day, observed on Oct. 14, highlights the history and ongoing presence of Native American tribes across the U.S.

Carolyn Venne, executive director of Friends of Wood Memorial Library and Museum, the day should remind people that Indigenous history and culture extend far beyond a single day of acknowledgment.

“Indigenous history shouldn’t ever be relegated to just one day or one month,” Venne said, referencing discussions she’s had with Native American communities. “There’s a whole lot of Native American history that’s very important, and they’re still here, 365 days a year.”

Connecticut is home to two federally recognized tribes, the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot, as well as three state-recognized tribes: the Schaghticoke, Golden Hill Paugussett, and Eastern Pequot. Venne advocates for calling people by their specific tribal affiliations whenever possible.

Venne, whose work includes overseeing Nowashe Village, an educational site in South Windsor that highlights Indigenous culture, stresses that Connecticut’s Native American heritage is often overlooked.

Nowashe Village hosted an Indigenous Peoples Day event this past weekend, where members of local tribal nations led storytelling and cultural demonstrations. Venne described how such events help to counter widespread misconceptions about Native American culture, particularly in New England.

“When kids come to Nowashe, they’re surprised to see we don’t have teepees — we have wigwams,” she said, referring to the difference between the structures used by New England tribes and those of the Plains tribes, often featured in popular media.

Venne also pointed out that the daily lives of Native peoples in New England were closely tied to the land and the natural environment, noting that these connections are essential to understanding their way of life, both historically and in the present.

For Venne, events like the one at Nowashe Village aim to promote ongoing learning about the Indigenous peoples of Connecticut and the local tribal cultures, which have deep roots in the region.

“It’s important to understand the history of where we live,” she said.