Former CT Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano talks future of state GOP

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:09 PM EST
FILE: Former CT Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano speaks during opening day ceremonies of the Senate Republican Caucus at the CT State Capitol Hartford, Connecticut January 9, 2019.
JOSEPH LEMIEUX JR
/
Courtesy of Connecticut Senate Republicans
FILE: Former CT Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano speaks during opening day ceremonies of the Senate Republican Caucus at the CT State Capitol Hartford, Connecticut January 9, 2019.

It’s been well past a decade since Connecticut had a Republican governor or U.S. House Representative. It’s been around three decades since Republicans in this state held a U.S. Senate seat or a majority in either chamber of The Connecticut General Assembly.

Republican Len Fasano, the former state senate minority leader, says Connecticut Republicans need to make some changes.

“I’ve talked to a lot of Republicans, some of which agree, some of which don’t agree,” Fasano said. “But the ones who don’t agree, I don’t think have their eyes wide open.”

A perception problem

One of the major things Fasano would like to fix is the way the Connecticut GOP gets the message out about its true policies and ideals.

“I think we have allowed others to define us, as opposed to us defining ourselves,” Fasano said.

As Fasano put it, the “other people” he was most often referring to were members of the media.

“They say, ‘Don’t listen to them. They don’t care about the cities, and they're racist,’ and that’s further from the truth,” Fasano said.

He believes media misrepresentation has perpetuated an inaccurate narrative, particularly regarding the party’s stance toward urban areas and racial diversity.

While Fasano did not expressly mention what any of the GOP’s stances are, the CT GOP website links to the national party platform that focuses on limiting government mandates, toughness on crime, parental rights (particularly in regard to schools and schooling), lowering taxes, election integrity, promoting a business friendly environment and making goods, services and living affordable.

“I think our messaging is rock solid," he said. "We just let other people tell us what we’re saying, as opposed to us saying, ‘You’ve got it wrong.’”

Learning from Trump

The Republican party’s future success hinges on incorporating Trump’s strategy of countering media narratives, Fasano said.

“The doors that Trump opened [include]: ‘Don’t be afraid to take on the press,’” Fasano said.

Trump’s approach to speaking directly to voters, along with his policies, will be a legacy that the Connecticut GOP could benefit from by adopting a similar stance in how they interact with the press, according to Fasano.

Reaching out to Connecticut’s urban centers

Meanwhile, Fasano said the CT GOP’s perception problem has created a divide between urban voters, whom he said would benefit from Republican policies, and GOP politicians, who feel an inability to gain traction in Connecticut’s cities.

“They just say, ‘We can't win New Haven. We can't win Bridgeport. Don't try,’” Fasano said.

But demographic trends would seem to indicate not trying to connect with urban voters, many of whom are people-of-color, would be harmful to the CT GOP’s chances of ever winning significantly more elections.

According to the Pew Research Center, 91% of people in Connecticut who identify as Republican are white. And according to census data, the white population in the state dropped from almost 78% in 2010 to around 66% in 2020.

Fasano acknowledged the realities of both these demographic trends in the struggle for the GOP to more directly and effectively engage with communities of color.

“Republicans have done a very bad job at reaching out to minorities in the state of Connecticut,” he said.

In a state where Democratic Party dominance has become the norm in cities like New Haven and Bridgeport, Fasano stressed that the GOP’s goal should not simply be to win these urban areas.

“You’re not looking to win New Haven. You’re looking to bring your ideas,” Fasano explained. “Our platform needs to be adjusted to recognize that our policies make a difference in the urban towns.”

Fasano talked about a belief he has held throughout his political career.

“The strength of our state depends upon the strength of our cities … and the strength of our cities are based upon young kids aspiring,” he said. Fasano emphasized that the GOP must adjust both its platform and outreach to prove the party’s policies can benefit these urban areas.

New Britain mayor today, governor tomorrow?

Fasano said one local Republican politician who has set a good example is New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

“Erin is very smart as a politician,” he said. “She understands that you can take the Republican mentality to New Britain, demonstrate how it’s going to help people … and that’s why she’s reelected.”

Stewart’s approach, which Fasano said incorporates traditional Republican policies while tailoring them to New Britain’s challenges, serves as a model, Fasano believes, for GOP growth in Connecticut’s urban centers.

Her adaptability, Fasano explained, is precisely the type of strategy the party needs to connect with communities that are typically Democratic strongholds.

“What Erin is able to do is take our policies, define them to a community, maybe adjust them as you bring them into a community, and then implement them,” he said.

Stewart’s ability to frame Republican policies in a way that resonates locally, he said, positions her as a credible gubernatorial candidate in 2026.

Eyes on the upcoming elections

Fasano outlined his nightmare scenario for the 2024 election.

“If we lose [state] Senate seats … that would give me trouble, and that would speak to us taking an inward look at changes we [the GOP] have to make going forward.”
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public's host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program.
